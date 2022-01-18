Lounge Icon With ‘Marty and Elayne’ at the Dresden Lounge – The Hamden Journal

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died.

His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he would say!) for everyone he met and was the kindest, most self sacrificing man in the world. We will miss him more than words can express.”

(More)