Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer slugged, cops search for perp

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was slugged Saturday by an unknown man at a retail and entertainment venue, police revealed.

“Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said on Facebook. “The Mayor is doing fine.”

The police department posted photos of the suspect on its Facebook and Twitter pages late Saturday, while encouraging people with information about the blow to call an anonymous tip line.

The assault took place at Fourth Street Live — a Downtown Louisville complex with a food court, restaurants and bars.

It’s unclear from authorities and reports what led up to the Democratic mayor of Kentucky’s largest city being assaulted, and if it was a targeted attack or a random one.

Craig Greenberg — a mayoral candidate who is vying to replace Fischer after he is term-limited at the end of this year — urged the perpetrator to surrender himself.

“Tonight my thoughts are with the Mayor and his family. Whoever is responsible for this assault needs to turn themselves in,” he said on Twitter. “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”