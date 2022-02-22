Louisville goes cold in final minutes, falls 70-63 at North Carolina

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sydney Curry (21) and guard Noah Locke (0) fight for the ball with North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Mike Pegues said a win might “open the floodgates” for his Louisville basketball team.

Instead, as the Cardinals took aim at a momentum-building second-straight win, North Carolina cut off their water.

The Tar Heels held Louisville scoreless over the final 2:57 of a 70-63 win Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., handing the Cardinals their 11th loss in 13 games.

It was a closely-contested game — neither team led by more than North Carolina’s seven-point lead to end it — but ultimately Louisville (12-15, 6-11 ACC) couldn’t build on a home win against Clemson last Saturday that snapped a seven-game losing streak.

“As I’ve said throughout some of these losses this year, moral victories are not what Louisville basketball is about,” Pegues said. “We have to find a way to execute down the stretch on both ends of the floor and get over the hump and win a game.”

Leading 64-63 with 2:57 to play, the Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5) scored the final six points of the game. Louisville missed its final five shots and eight of its last nine. Seven of those misses were from 3-point range.

“I would say we got to make those shots, at the end of the day,” Louisville center Malik Williams said. “Be players and make the shots. But also just execution. Locking in on both ends of the court. We had a lot of mistakes in that last (four-minute segment) that cost us that game, and that’s kind of where we’re at.”

Since Pegues took over as interim head coach — following U of L’s separation agreement with Chris Mack late last month — Louisville is 1-6. Five of the six losses have been by fewer than 10 points.

“We have to be able to find a way to get the stops when we need them,” Pegues said. “We have to be able to find a way to create a high-quality shot towards the end of the game possession after possession.”

Three takeaways from the Louisville loss:

Louisville gets scoring balance

Malik Williams, Dre Davis and Jae’Lyn Withers each scored 10 points to lead Louisville. Noah Locke added nine points, El Ellis and Samuell Williamson seven each.

That’s strong balance from the Cards.

But it’s not strong scoring, and that’s been an issue all season.

Louisville entered the game as the only team in the ACC without a player averaging double-digit scoring. Locke was scoring 9.7 points per game, Williams 9.6 and Ellis 9.1. The average points per game for the other 14 ACC teams’ leading scorers entering Monday night was 16.2.

“As far as not having a double-digit scorer, that is unique, but it’s been a thing with consistency amongst our group in terms of who we can rely on from one night to the next, and it’s fluctuated a lot,” Pegues said. “We have to be able to find a way to milk the hot hand and keep the ball in that guy’s hands in moments late in the game.”

Cards (mostly) contain Bacot

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) with the ball as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot threw down a dunk with 1:33 to play that put North Carolina up three, but the Tar Heels’ ACC Player of the Year candidate wasn’t the destructive force he can sometimes be on the interior.

After Saturday’s win against Clemson, Pegues said Bacot “is going to be Bacot, but he can’t have Wilt Chamberlain numbers,” calling the Carolina forward a 20-point, 20-rebound “machine.”

Louisville didn’t stop the machinery, but the Cards gummed it up. Bacot finished with 15 rebounds but only 12 pounds — four below his scoring average. Those were impactful numbers in a closely-contested game, but Bacot got only eight shots.

Bacot entered the game averaging 16.1 points and 12.5 rebounds.

“I thought that we did a good job on him,” Pegues said. “Obviously the emphasis was on making sure that he didn’t get a lot of easy touches. We wanted to limit his touches by fronting the post and forcing his catches away from the basket when he did get a catch.”

Cards, Heels struggle from deep

North Carolina entered Monday night as the ACC’s third-best 3-point shooting team at 37.6% as a team. Louisville was its second-worst at 31.1%.

But neither team could get much going from long range.

The Tar Heels were 7 for 25 from 3-point range, including 1 for 7 in the second half. Louisville was 7 for 28 from distance, 3 for 13 after halftime.

“I thought a couple of those looks (late) were pretty good,” Pegues said. “We just missed them. I know that Jae’Lyn Withers had one right in front of me that didn’t hit the rim. I know he wishes he had that one back. But there are some other moments where we don’t make good decisions. That’s something that has plagued us throughout the year. I’m not gonna put it all on the kids. I’m sure that there’s some situations there where I can probably help them a little better with a different set play.”

