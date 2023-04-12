Louisville bank shooter’s mom warned cops of Connor Sturgeon’s plans during panicked 911 call

The Louisville bank shooter’s mother was informed of the unfolding situation as she made a tense 911 call saying she’d heard her son was heading to the bank with a gun.

Gunman Connor Sturgeon’s mother Lisa sounded shaken as she tried to warn police after hearing about his plans from his roommate, in the newly released emergency call.

“My son might be [redacted], because he has a gun and he’s heading to the Old National [Bank],” she said. “This is his mother, I’m sorry I’m getting details second hand. Oh my lord.

“I don’t know what to do. I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone. He’s a really good kid,” she added.

The dispatcher then asks her if she knows what he’s doing, but the frantic mother says she has no idea.

“I don’t know, I don’t know anything. He doesn’t even own a gun, I don’t know where he got a gun. His roommate called me, he was concerned. I don’t know what I’m doing.”

The mother confirmed that Sturgeon was an employee at the bank, and told the dispatcher she was planning to head down to the bank.

Louisville mass shooter Connor Sturgeon’s mother Lisa Sturgeon made a panicked call to 911 after she heard about his plan. Facebook/Lisa Sturgeon





Connor Sturgeon pictured during his bank rampage. AP

“We have a situation that is going on down there right now, we’ve already had calls from other people and I do not need you to go to the location at this time OK, it’s dangerous there.”

The call came at 8:41 a.m., the very moment police arrived at the scene and confronted Sturgeon, who was waiting for them armed with his recently purchased AR-15 rifle.

He had shot five and injured nine people before being shot and killed by police a few minutes later. Sturgeon was a former employee of the bank but his motive for the killings remains unknown.

According to the additional 911 tapes released, the first call came from a woman at another branch of the bank who witnessed the rampage during a video conference before the bank opened.

“I just watched it. I just watched it on a Teams meeting,” the shocked woman said. “We were having a board meeting.”





Lisa Sturgeon said she found out about her son’s plans from his roommate Dallas Whelan. Facebook/Dallas Whelan

“I saw somebody on the floor. We heard multiple shots and people started saying ‘Oh my God,’ and then he came into the board room.”

Another witness also called 911, whispering to the dispatcher that she was hiding in a closet as Sturgeon killed her co-workers.

“I know who it is,” she said, trying to keep her voice down as gunshots could be heard in the background. “He works with us. Help!”

“Just stay quiet,” the dispatcher advises.





Body camera footage of police officers responding to the shooting at Old National Bank. Louisville Metro Police Department/Handout via REUTERS





Sturgeon killed five people and injured eight others before getting killed by police. Louisville Metro Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

A male employee also called 911 and pleaded with them to “Get here now!”

A person from a nearby business also called 911 about a person with a “shotgun” running around the corner and going inside the bank.

“He was kind of, like, jogging around like he was trying to get somewhere in a hurry,” the caller said.

Along with the 911 calls, the Louisville Metro Police Department also released audio of their radio communications during the chaotic incident.