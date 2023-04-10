Louisville bank shooter identified as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon

The gunman who is accused of killing four and injuring eight others at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank has been identified as Connor Sturgeon, 23.

Police said the gunman walked into the Old National Bank in the city’s downtown area Monday morning and shot and killed four people and injured eight others before dying following a shootout with police.

Sturgeon worked as a summer intern for the bank for three consecutive years, eventually joining as a commercial development professional in 2021 and a full-time associate and portfolio banker last year, according to his LinkedIn account.





Law enforcement officers respond to the shooting at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty Images

He is a University of Alabama graduate, where he earned his Masters of Science in Finance in 2020.

His father is notably a former boys basketball coach at the University of Indianapolis, leading the team from 1992 to 2007 in five NCAA tournament appearances.

He is currently a US history teacher at the Floyd Central High School, in Indiana.