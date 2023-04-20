Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon left manifesto

Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon apparently left a disturbing manifesto outlining three key reasons for his violent rampage that left five coworkers dead.

The 25-year-old commercial developer wrote a 13-page missive that detailed his motives for gunning down his colleagues during their morning conference at the Old National Bank last week, a massacre he captured on a deranged Instagram live stream, the DailyMail reported.

Sturgeon reportedly hoped to showcase how easy it was to buy a gun in Kentucky and wanted to highlight the mental health crisis in America.

He also planned to end the slaughter by suicide — a wish that was granted when he was shot to death by police officers he brandished his firearm.

Sturgeon’s manifesto is now reportedly in the hands of the Lousiville Police Department.

The mass shooter legally purchased his AR-15 assault rifle from a local gun dealership just six days before the rampage.

That gun is now slated to be auctioned off thanks to state law allowing guns seized by the police to go to auction, including those used in violent crimes.

Sturgeon’s family has also spoken about his “mental health challenges,” though did not specify what illnesses he was battling.

Specialists are testing the killer’s brain for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), or brain deterioration caused by repeated head trauma after it was revealed he suffered numerous sports-related concussions.

A neighbor of Sturgeon’s told The Post that the manifesto was found by Sturgeon’s roommate Dallas Whelan — the same friend who left a voicemail from the killer saying he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank.”





Connor Sturgeon killed five coworkers in a mass shooting last week. Linkedin

“He seemed like he was tripping, like he couldn’t believe any of this,” Michael McCoy, 45, said of Whelan reporting the missive to the cops.

“He said something about my neighbor and a manifesto. They called and reported it to the cops.”

“I was over here up on the porch sweeping and there were detectives and him talking, and something about a manifesto and something about a letter he left … He specifically said a manifesto.”

A motive for the mass shooting has not yet been revealed, but Sturgeon had been told he was going to be fired from the bank shortly before the massacre.

Killed in the rampage were Tommy Elliott, 63, a senior vice president; Jim Tutt, 64, a market executive; Joshua Barrick, 40, another senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a commercial loan specialist; and Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer.





Connor Sturgeon reportedly left behind a manifesto outlining his goals for the mass shooting. LMPD

Rookie police officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was listed in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain injury.

Fellow cop Cory Galloway was grazed in the shoulder in the fatal shootout.

The LPD did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.