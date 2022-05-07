Louisiana using drones to fight out-of-control mosquitos

Louisiana using drones to fight out-of-control mosquitos

by

If you can’t swat them, drone them.

One community in northern Louisiana has deployed drones to combat out-of-control mosquito populations.

The Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control is responsible for mosquito control over a 900-square-mile area. This year they have deployed drones to spray insecticide into the region’s more hard-to-reach locations.

The drones will target mosquito communities in hard-to-reach areas.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Flying quadrocopter, remote controlled drone with camera
The drones will spray insecticide onto “mosquito larvae before they become adults,” according to Caddo Mosquito Control Manager Brian Glascock.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mosquito sucking blood on the human skin.
Mosquitoes pose a threat of transmitting the West Nile Virus to people.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

“We are excited about being able to treat mosquitoes in the parish in areas that we haven’t been able to treat before,” said Caddo Mosquito Control Manager Brian Glascock. “We are able to fly the drone over these areas and drop larvicide, hitting the mosquito larvae before they become adults.”

West Nile Virus, a potentially deadly disease carried by mosquitos, remains an issue in Louisiana. Mosquito samples from Caddo Parish are sent daily to Louisiana State University for testing.

With Post Wires

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.