Louisiana train makes emergency stop to avoid hitting two kids on tracks

A train through Louisiana had to come to a screeching stop to avoid hitting two kids who were on the tracks near a parade route on Saturday afternoon, cops said.

When the train’s operator applied the emergency brakes as the train traveled through Slidell, some rail cars detached from the locomotive, the police department said in a social media post. A repair crew had to be sent to the scene for repairs, Slidell cops said.

“We are grateful no one was injured,” the post said. “Please let this serve as a reminder to use extreme caution along the railroad tracks, especially during parades.”

Later in the evening, the police department said the train had been repaired and the conductor was waiting for the parade crowd to clear to resume moving.

A conductor operating a train through Louisiana had to apply the emergency breaks to avoid hitting two kids that were on the tracks. Twitter/ Kevin Dupuy, WWL-TV

There were some rail cars that detached from the locomotive when it made the abrupt stop, as a repair crew had to be sent to the scene for repairs. Twitter/ Kevin Dupuy, WWL-TV