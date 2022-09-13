Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate

A substitute teacher at a Louisiana school is accused of offering students $5 apiece to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.

Aadrina Smith, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and malfeasance in office.

The charges stem from an Aug. 23 incident at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian, about 32 miles northwest of Shreveport.

Smith, who was a substitute physical education teacher, offered to pay five students $5 apiece to tackle their classmate, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office alleged in a statement on Facebook. A possible motive was not disclosed.

Video showed Smith “verbally communicating” with the students and appearing to congratulate three who participated, authorities alleged.

“The substitute teacher sat on the bleachers while the victim laid on the gym floor and later got up. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident,” the statement said.

It was unclear whether Smith had an attorney.

A spokesperson for the Caddo Parish Public Schools said that the teacher was fired over the incident and that the school’s principal alerted authorities.

“The Caddo Parish School Board expects employees to conduct themselves professionally and in the interest of students at all times,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Throughout the investigation, the district and school have fully cooperated with law enforcement.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com