Louisiana man Christopher Samuel arrested for burglary, says he was sleepwalking

He must be dreaming.

A Louisiana man accused of breaking into a parked pickup allegedly admitted he entered the vehicle — but claimed he did it while sleepwalking, police said.

Cops in Monroe responded to a report of a man “pulling on door handles” of several vehicles in the parking lot of an apartment complex late Wednesday night, charging documents state.

The alleged burglar, 22-year-old Christopher Samuel, eventually forced his way into a 1994 Chevy pickup truck, according to the arrest affidavit, obtained by The Smoking Gun.

When police arrived, Samuel allegedly admitted to breaking into the truck, but told officers he did so “because he was sleepwalking.”

But the cops didn’t seem to buy his explanation. He was charged with burglary and booked into the local jail.