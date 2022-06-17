Louisiana juvenile detention center inmates attempt to take it over

About 20 inmates broke loose inside a Louisiana juvenile detention center and attempted to take it over Thursday night — less than a day after five inmates escaped, according to local reports.

A SWAT team was called to Bridge City Center for Youth just before midnight when a fight erupted after the inmates broke loose within the facility’s perimeter, according to WDSU News.

The inmates tried to take over control from the guards and the SWAT team was brought in for reinforcement, the report said.

The chaos came less than 24 hours after five inmates broke out of the youth center. Four of the escapees have been recaptured, while one, a 16-year-old boy, remains at large, according to the Office of Juvenile Justice.