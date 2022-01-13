Louisiana insurance agent bonds with former scam caller in Africa

Reuters

Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

Thailand’s cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country’s aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.