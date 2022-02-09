Louise Woodward seen 25 years after baby-shaking death

“Killer Nanny” Louise Woodward has been seen out doing her food shopping 25 years after being accused of violently shaking a baby to death.

The Brit Au Pair was initially found guilty of the second-degree murder of baby Matthew Eappenn and was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 — but her conviction was overturned by Judge Hiller Zobel.

The shock ruling downgraded the verdict to involuntary manslaughter and saw teenage Woodward freed after spending 289 days behind bars on charges related to Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS).

Now, 25 years on, a new Channel 4 documentary, “The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?,” has examined what happened on that fateful day in 1997 and what evidence the jury used to originally convict Woodward of murder.

And wearing a coat and cropped leggings, Louise, once dubbed the “killer nanny” was also spotted walking to her car after collecting shopping this week.

Now aged 43, she teaches dance classes and mingles with fellow mums on the school run, reports The Mirror.

Louise Woodward was found guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison in 1997, but had her conviction overturned. SplashNews.com

One neighbor said: “She’s lived here for years. Everyone knows her past but she’s just another mum to us.”

Louise Woodward was a normal teen from Elton, Cheshire, at 18 years old when she flew 3,100 miles to work for an au pair for an agency in Boston, Massachusetts after she finished her A-levels in 1996.

She was placed with a family but reportedly was “unhappy” with the 11 pm “curfew” they had enforced on her and left.

Louise Woodward was initially found guilty of the second-degree murder of baby Matthew Eappen. AFP via Getty Images

Soon after she was hired by Sunil and Deborah Eappen, both 30-year-old doctors, to take care of their young son Matthew, in November.

On February 4, Woodward called an ambulance to their home after 8-month-old Matthew stopped breathing.

He was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital and put on a life support machine.

Louise was dubbed the “killer nanny” after the tragedy. ASSOCIATED PRESS

As he lay in a coma, the young teen was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

But when Matthew died of a brain hemorrhage five days later, the charges were upped to murder.

In 1997, the trial divided opinion across the Atlantic with many in the US convinced Woodward shook little Matthew to death.

Many in the US were convinced Woodward shook little Matthew Eappen to death. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tragic case

But her supporters in the UK accused her of being an innocent victim caught up in the country’s arcane legal system.

At her trial, expert prosecution witnesses claimed Matthew’s injuries, which included a cracked skull displayed the “triad” of symptoms consistent with him being violently shaken and used scans of his brain to back their argument.

One expert, Dr. Patrick Barnes, testified this was the “classic model” of shaken baby syndrome (SBS) and dismissed the defense’s argument that the boy’s injuries had been sustained at an earlier date.

Woodward spent 289 days behind bars before her ruling was downgraded to involuntary manslaughter. ZUMAPRESS.com

Jurors were presented with black-and-white scans of Matthew’s brain scans throughout the case, which both sides of the aisle using it to hammer home their arguments.

The defense famously paraded the scan — which appeared to show an old hairline fracture along Matthew’s skull — around the courtroom to claim he had died from an earlier injury that was agitated when Woodward “lightly” shook him.

The argument around shaken baby syndrome has raged on both sides of the Atlantic ever since.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.