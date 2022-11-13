Louis Tomlinson has broken his arm ‘pretty badly’ in fall after performing in New York City

Louis Tomlinson has broken his arm in a fall. (Photo: PA)

Louis Tomlinson has been forced to pull out of a string of personal appearances after breaking his arm in a freak fall.

The 30-year-old singer was in the process of a promotional tour for his new album when, after a performance in New York, he was rushed to the hospital after falling backstage.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Tomlinson wrote: “Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible.

“Unfortunately, on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly,” he continued. “So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week.

“New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis.”

Alongside the statement, Tomlinson shared photos of his X-rays, showing multiple breaks in his right forearm.

The accident occurred as Tomlinson was celebrating the release of his latest solo album, Faith in the Future, which dropped on Friday, Nov. 11.

The lead single, “Silver Tongues,” premiered last week in anticipation of the entire release. On Sunday, the former One Direction star thanked fans for supporting his new album, joking that it was “easing the pain of my broken arm.”