Louis Leterrier To Return As Director For Next Film – The Hamden Journal

After stepping in for Justin Lin as the director for Universal‘s forthcoming Fast X, the penultimate installment in the long-running Fast & Furious action franchise which has grossed over $6B worldwide, Louis Leterrier will return to helm its final installment, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

Not much is known about the 11th main installment in the series, though it’s described as a companion piece to Fast X, which arrives in theaters on May 19th.

The franchise launched with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious is known for pitting street racers and spies against assorted criminal elements. The tenth film will pick up with globe-trotting street racer Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew, as they look to fend off the pair of big bads that are out for them — the cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her mysterious cohort, Dante (Jason Momoa) — with the help of new friend, Tess (Brie Larson).

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo, Cardi B and Scott Eastwood are among the many others set to star. Lin and Dan Mazeau wrote the script, with Diesel, Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Samantha Vincent and Neal Moritz serving as producers.

An Emmy winner perhaps best known for his work on the Jason Statham-led Transporter franchise, Leterrier has also previously directed Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me, along with such hit series as Lupin and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Today’s Fast & Furious news was first reported by Variety.