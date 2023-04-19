Louis Leterrier to Direct 11th ‘Fast & Furious’ Film

Louis Leterrier, the director of Now You See Me and several Transporter action movies, is Universal’s choice to direct the 11th Fast & Furious film after he stepped in to direct Fast X, set to hit theaters on May 19.

The 11th film will be a companion to Fast X, Universal says.

“Louis joined the Fast & Furious team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, Fast X is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion and twists that the fans have come to expect — and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement.

Universal worked with Leterrier on The Incredible Hulk, and the filmmaker is known as being a reliable helmer working on big-budget, effects-heavy fare such as Clash of the Titans, as well as action franchises like the Jason Statham-starring Transporter movies.

Recently, he was a key creative force behind the Emmy-winning series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The Fast & Furious franchise has earned over $6 billion at the global box office.

Leterrier is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

