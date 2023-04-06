Lotte’s Canneseries Selection ‘Pale Moon’ Confirms Launch Dates – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Korean studio Lotte Cultureworks’ drama Pale Moon, which has been selected for Canneseries, will be broadcast in Korea from April 7 on KT’s Genie TV, followed by a debut on pay-TV network ENA and streaming service Tving on April 10.

The show will also be launched in Japan on NTT Docomo’s new video streaming service Lemino (previously known as dTV) from April 12.

Starring Kim Seo-hyung (Sky Castle, The Villainess), the series has been invited to screen at Canneseries (April 14-19) in the Rendez-vous section, out of competition. Lotte Cultureworks developed and produced the show, which was co-produced by Big Ocean ENM and KT StudioGenie.

Based on a novel by Japanese writer Kakuta Mitsuyo, the series revolves around a bored housewife who takes on a part-time job at a bank and makes an irreversible choice to embezzle money from rich bank customers. The source novel has also been adapted as a Japanese-language movie and TV series.

Genie TV, an IPTV service operated by major telco KT, will release the first two episodes on April 7 for premium members, while ENA will release episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 10PM. Tving will stream episodes on the same evening at 11.30PM. Each episode will be available for free on Genie TV after broadcast on ENA.

Lotte Cultureworks CEO, Byung-hwan Choi, said: “Korea is the most exciting and dynamic entertainment market in the world today. We look forward to creating compelling stories for audiences around the world.”

Jung-hwan Kwak, Lotte Cultureworks series division head, said: “We’re honored to be numbered among the participants in the Cannes International Series Festival, which is known for showcasing top quality content from across the globe. We look forward to expanding the exposure of Korean content with other global producers and distributors.”

Owned by Korea conglomerate Lotte Group, Lotte Cultureworks is the umbrella that houses Lotte Cinema and Lotte Entertainment, a production, distribution and international sales company with credits including Korean hits Along With The Gods and Escape From Mogadishu. Lotte Cinema operates 142 theatres in Korea, as well as 40 theatres in Vietnam.