Biden scoffed at at a reporter’s question about Republicans investigating his family.

The president also expressed optimism about being able to work with some in the GOP.

A segment of House Republicans has talked about probing Hunter Biden for months.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday brushed aside a question about concerns that Republican lawmakers have vowed to investigate his family if they regain control of the House.

“Lots of luck in your senior year, as my coach used to say,” Biden said when asked what his message would be to those Republicans. “I think the American public wants us to move on and get things done for them.”

“Look, I can’t control what they’re going to do, all I can do is continue to try to make life better for the American people,” Biden added.

For months, a section of House Republicans has vowed to investigate Biden’s family if they retake control of the lower chamber. But their hopes for a “wave election” are certainly dashed now as control of the House remains too close to call on Wednesday evening. It’s also unclear who will control the Senate as no clear winner has yet emerged from Nevada and Arizona’s contests, and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed toward a runoff against Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia.

“It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure — but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and the former president said, how many times you’re gonna impeach Biden?” Biden said. “I think the American people will look at that for what it is — it’s just almost comedy.”

Earlier in the post-midterm news conference, the president also said he doesn’t see the need to change his approach. As he has said repeatedly, Biden also expressed optimism that he could continue to work with some Republicans.

“I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,” he said. “The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect the Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.”

Later on, Biden emphasized that he has a “pen that can veto,” an implicit threat to Republicans who may try to force his hand. The president also sounded upbeat about being able to find areas of agreement with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“I’m hopeful that Kevin and I can work out a modus vivendi as to how we’ll proceed with one another,” he said.

