Los Angeles Will Not Remove Indoor Mask Mandate, Despite CA Decision – The Hamden Journal

Earlier today, California officials announced the state would allow vaccinated residents to be unmasked in most indoor public spaces next week. Local jurisdictions are allowed to be more stringent with their requirements than the state, and it looks like Los Angeles County will be forging its own path on masks.

Not long after, according to multiple reports, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicated that the county’s mandate would not be lifted. The Hamden Journal reached out to the LACDPH, but did not immediately hear back.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Thursday outlined a set of conditions that would have to be met for the region to relax its health office order. The state’s announcement today did not change those stipulations.

“This is not the right time to stop wearing our masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings,” said Ferrer.

She said the post-surge trigger for easing some restrictions would be when virus-related hospitalizations fall below 2,500 for seven straight days. They currently clock in at 2,773, a sizable drop from 3,398 on Thursday. That easing would not include indoor masking, however, but masking at outdoor events.

Once that mark is reached, the county will no longer require masks at outdoor mega-events, such as sporting events and concerts with over 5,000 attendees, or in outdoor spaces at schools and child-care facilities.

Masks will however be required at indoor events, inside businesses such as restaurants and gyms and in TK-12 schools. One would assume movie theaters and TV and film production would also be on that list.

The next reduction in mandated interventions would come when the county has two consecutive weeks at or below moderate transmission as defined by the CDC and “there are no emerging reports of significantly circulating new variants of concern that threaten vaccine effectiveness.” The CDC bar for moderate transmission is when a region has less than 50 cases per 100,000 in the last 7 days. As of today, the county’s 7-day average case rate was 117.3 per 100,000 residents, down from 193 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending January 31.

It is unclear if, when moderate transmission rate is achieved, indoor masking requirements are among those requirements that will be lifted.