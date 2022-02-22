Los Angeles Will Lift Indoor Mask Mandate This Week With One Catch – The Hamden Journal

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said today that the county will relax its indoor mask-wearing requirement this week, allowing vaccinated people to remove masks in indoor spaces where people are checked for proof of vaccination. She says the change could take effect by Friday.

“This puts us significantly closer to aligning with the State,” wrote Hahn on Twitter.

Such a rule would, of course, put the burden on businesses to check proof of vaccination and enforce the mandate for those who are unvaccinated.

Earlier this month, Supervisor Kathryn Barger called on the county to align with the state, formally requesting that county public health officials lift the indoor mask mandate before the Super Bowl. She said the rule creates too much confusion and frustration among residents to have stricter local rules than the state’s. The County Public Health Department indicated last week that the indoor mask mandate may be lifted by mid-March.

On the Tuesday after the Super Bowl, Hahn joined Barger in her call to end the mandate now — pointing to rampant violations of the county’s outdoor mask-wearing rule during the big game at SoFi Stadium.

“Businesses, schools and churches were fined or shut down for far less,” Hahn said during a board meeting that Tuesday. She has become more strident in the days since.

The other three members of county’s powerful Board of Supervisors — Holly Mitchell, Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl — so far still support leaving the indoor mask mandate in place until criteria outlined by Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer are met.

California Governor Gavin Newsom lifted the state’s indoor mask mandate in most locations last week. County public health officials, however, can be more restrictive than the state. That’s been the case in L.A.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer indicated last week that that the region’s indoor mask mandate, is now likely to be lifted between March 16 and March 30.

Under sharp questioning last week from Barger and Hahn, Ferrer told the supervisors that the health agency was exploring the possibility of easing the indoor mandate at places where other “layers of protection” are in place, such as mandatory COVID vaccinations or testing.

The Los Angeles Unified School District today dropped its mandate that students and staff wear face coverings while outside on campuses.

City News Service contributed to this report.