Los Angeles tourist shot during attempted robbery, victim hospitalized

A tourist was shot during an attempted robbery in Venice on Wednesday afternoon, a report said.

The victim, a Florida resident, was walking with his girlfriend from the beach to their rental car when two masked suspects confronted him and demanded his Cartier watch, KABC reported, citing police.

He refused to hand over the timepiece and was shot in the leg by one of the assailants.

The suspects fled the scene and were being sought early Friday.

The tourist was hospitalized. His condition was unknown.