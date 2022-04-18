Los Angeles’ Tie For Top Demo; ’60 Minutes’ Wins Viewers – The Hamden Journal

CBS shared the primetime throne with ABC on Sunday, with both networks’ slates tying for the night’s highest rating.

In the previous week, CBS’ lineup went unmatched, but this time around NCIS: Los Angeles and ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos and American Idol all delivered a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. America’s Funniest Home Videos, which also earned 4.58 million viewers, ticked up from the previous week to provide the latest Idol (0.6, 5.01M) with a steady lead-in. What AFV gained, Idol lost. The latter dropped one tenth in the demo, but remained ABC’s top program.

NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 5.51M), on the other hand, ticked up two tenths from its previous episode and jumped in viewers. While NCIS: Los Angeles was the highest-rated program for CBS, 60 Minutes (0.5, 6.65M) was the network’s and the night’s most-watched title. The news program dropped significantly in both measures.

While AFV and 60 Minutes were airing at 7 p.m., NBC opted for a repeat of American Song Content and Fox for live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and local programming.

In the following hour, The Equalizer (0.5, 6.32M) brought in the second-largest audience of the evening. The stable Queen Latifah drama fell behind American Idol but bested the latest Riverdale (0.1, 0.25M). After Riverdale, which ticked up slightly, The CW opted for repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway and Would I Lie To You.

The final hour of primetime featured S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.92M) and Transplant (0.1, 1.08M).

Monday’s regular primetime slate returns for new episodes.