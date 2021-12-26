Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Los Angeles Rams (10-4), Minnesota (7-7)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The offense has kicked it all back in.

The Rams might have struggled a bit and sputtered for a while on a three-game losing streak, but they got it all back with a three-game winning run with the ground game rolling again and with the turnovers slowing to a dead stop.

They gave it up seven times in the three losses, and just once in the three wins.

Minnesota still has the dangerous passing game to deal with – even if it didn’t rip up the Bears like it should have – but it won’t have Dalvin Cook to handle the workload. The star is out with COVID, and now the Vikings have to try to be balanced against a Ram defense that hasn’t allowed 100 yards in three of the last four games.

There won’t be a whole slew of big, gashing runs.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 16

Why Minnesota Will Win

Minnesota isn’t going to be held to 61 passing yards this week.

The win over Chicago was weird. The Vikings didn’t take any big chances, they relied on their running game and the takeaways from the D, and they got out with a win.

But the dangerous passing attack is about to come back strong.

The Ram defense has been better overall after a mediocre first part of the season, but it’s still giving up passing yards to the stronger attacks. Kyler Murray bombed away, and so did Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins is about to do the same.

Alexander Mattison isn’t Dalvin Cook, but he’ll be strong enough to add a little bit to the ground game. Justin Jefferson, though, should be in for a huge game, and …

– NFL Week 16 Schedules, Predictions

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

Be shocked if Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp don’t go off.

They do that in every game, but they should put on a fun show against a Viking defense that gives up big plays down the field and will allow over 200 yards getting off the bus.

It’ll be a back-and-forth shootout with both teams trading big punches. The Rams will land a few more in a close, fun game.

– College Football Expert Bowl Picks

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 34, Minnesota 30

Line: Los Angeles Rams -3.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Football on Christmas Day

1: Any present anyone is running out to get you at the last second

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings