The Los Angeles Rams tried hard to give away their divisional championship game against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

Up 27-3 in the third quarter, the Rams began fumbling, bumbling, and giving Brady (considered the Greatest of All Time and winner of seven Super Bowls) a short field to bring his team back. The cool hand of the 44-year-old Brady did just that, marching the Bucs into the end zone and bringing back memories of his epic 2017 comeback in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons, when the latter blew at 28-3 lead and lost the game..

With 1:43 to play, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette dashed into the end zone to tie the score 27-27, and it looked for all the world that a Brady miracle would happen again.

But Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his favorite receiver, Cooper Kupp, had other ideas. They connected on a deep pass down the middle of the field to bring the Rams into easy field goal range with second remaining. With 42 seconds left, they went up 30-27.

There was still time for Brady to try for one more miracle in what some believe might be his last NFL game. But it was not to be, as the Rams held on. Now, it’s on to face the San Francisco 49ers for the right to head to the Super Bowl.