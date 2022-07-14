Los Angeles Officially Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level – The Hamden Journal

“As of today, we have moved from the medium to the “High” covid community level,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today.

If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks.

The community level is determined by hospitalization rates. The 7-day rate of 10.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

Today, L.A. saw its highest number of daily new cases since the original Omicon wave in January. The number of new 8,535 new . One important difference however is that, while the average 7-day test positivity in the county was just under 8.5% at the end of January, today it is 17%. The current dominant BA.5 subvariant is also thought to be many times more transmissible than the original Omicon that caused the winter wave.