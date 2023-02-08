Los Angeles Lakers Trade Guard Russell Westbook To Utah Jazz In Three-Team Deal – The Hamden Journal

The ill-fated Russell Westbrook era has ended for the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ve traded him to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal, getting guard and former Laker D’Angelo Russell back from Minnesota.

Utah is sending guard Mike Conley to the Timberwolves.

The Lakers will also get Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from Utah. Minnesota also will receive Nickeil Alexander-Walker and picks, and the Jazz will get Juan Toscano-Anderson and a coveted first-round draft pick from the Lakers.

Westbrook may get a buyout from Utah in an effort to join a contending team.

Westbook was acquired from the Washington Wizards in 2021 in hopes of creating a “Big Three” with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They never jelled, and the Lakers missed the playoffs last season.

This year, the Lakers are just 25-30 and in 13th place in the Western Conference. They are two games behind in the race for a play-in spot, and sit four games behind the sixth place Dallas Mavericks, which broke Laker fans hearts when they traded for all-star guard Kyrie Irving, whom LeBron James wanted as a Laker.

Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds this season.