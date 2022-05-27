Los Angeles Lakers Name Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Darvin Ham New Coach – The Hamden Journal

The Associated Press is reporting that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will be the next Los Angeles Lakers coach.

The AP quoted someone “with knowledge of the decision” on the announcement. The report said Ham has accepted an offer, but did not reveal terms. He replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired at the end of the season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

The 48-year-old Ham will become the 28th coach in Lakers history. He has never been a head coach, but was an assistant on the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018, including that team’s 2021 NBA title run. .

Last year’s Lakers team went 33-49, a major disappointment consider the team had aligned a “Big Three” by importing guard Russell Westbrook to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James has already welcomed Ham via social media. “So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!!” James tweeted. “Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!”

Ham was a player development assistant coach with Kobe Bryant’s Lakers from 2011-13 on the staffs of head coaches Mike Brown and Mike D’Antoni. Ham then had a five-year stint on the Atlanta Hawks’ staff under Mike Budenholzer, later joining him on Milwaukee’s staff.