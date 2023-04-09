Los Angeles Lakers Fall To NBA Play-In Tournament, As Playoff Help Fails To Arrive – The Hamden Journal

The Los Angeles Lakers did their job in today’s game, beating the Utah Jazz 128-117. But they needed a loss by the Golden State Warriors to avoid falling into the NBA’s play-in tournament.

That help didn’t arrive, as the Warriors pounded the Portland Trail Blazers 157-101, clinching the final guaranteed playoff spot at No. 6 for themselves. The win bumped the Lakers to the No. 7 position.

Instead of a rest, the Lakers will now have to gear up for a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. That game will be televised by TNT. If the Lakers lose, they will still have a shot to stay in the playoffs by winning a game on April 14 against the winner of the other Western conference play-in game.

The regular playoffs start April 15 and are expected to run through June 18.

The Lakers started the season with a 2-10 record, but righted the ship and finished above .500. Still, a team that skews older could have used the time off.