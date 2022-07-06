Los Angeles Lakers agree to 1-year deal for likely starter

Free agent center Thomas Bryant has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Bryant will be given the opportunity to win the starting center position, sources said.

He was courted by the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz, sources said.

Bryant returns to Los Angeles where he spent his rookie season with the Lakers after being a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He was waived in 2018 and signed with the Washington Wizards where he spent the past four seasons. He suffered a torn ACL in January 2021, but returned a year later and played in 27 games in the 2021-22 season.

He averages 10.2 points, 5.7 points per game in his career and shoots 59% from the field.