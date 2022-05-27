Los Angeles is not for me

But with the Bucks ousted from the playoffs early, Giannis Antetokounmpo is in fact on a visit to sunny California. Perhaps the less punishing weather and vibrant nightlife will help sway him to an eventual move to LA? Given his recent comments on the city, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case. “This city is not for me,” said the Bucks star about Los Angeles.
Source: R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My All-NBA 1st team: Booker, Morant, DeRozan, Antetokounmpo and Embiid.
Final All-NBA 1st team: Booker, Doncic, Tatum, Antetokounmpo and Jokic.
My DPOY: Bridges. NBA: Smart.
My Most Improved: Maxey. NBA: Morant.
My 6th Man: Herro. NBA: Same.
Thoughts? https://t.co/0pYEpU8IIU pic.twitter.com/d4oHkDtQTR – 6:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Giannis Alhorfordekoumnpo – 10:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
All five 2021-22 All-NBA First Team selections are 27 years old or younger:
Luka Doncic, 23
Jayson Tatum, 24
Devin Booker, 25
Nikola Jokic, 27
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27
It’s the first time that’s happened since the 1954-55 season (Cousy, Foust, Johnston, Pettit, and Schayes). pic.twitter.com/bVRSegYINd – 10:11 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Jokić lead All-NBA First Team. zagsblog.com/2022/05/25/ant… – 7:30 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic lead 2021-22 Kia All-NBA 1st Team
sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 1:29 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic headline All-NBA Teams nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/ant… – 10:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2021-22 All-NBA Teams: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline First Team, Joel Embiid makes Second Team
cbssports.com/nba/news/2021-… – 9:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From NBA:
With the selection of Giannis Antetokounmpo (27 years old), Luka Dončić (23), Nikola Jokić (27), Devin Booker (25) and Jayson Tatum (24), the Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time in 67 years (1954-55 season). – 8:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler finished seventh among forwards in voting for All-NBA (six total make the three teams). Behind: Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Durant, DeRozan, James and Siakam. No Heat guards received votes. – 8:45 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron gets the nod for third-team All-NBA. He’s now been on 18 All-NBA teams, extending a record he already holds.
1st team: Giannis, Jokic, Tatum, Doncic + Booker.
2nd team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Curry + DeRozan.
3rd team: LeBron, Trae Young, Siakam, Chris Paul, Towns. – 8:44 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For the 3rd straight year, Luka Doncic is 1st Team All-NBA. He’s joined by Giannis, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum. – 8:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis All-NBA First Team votes in the last 4 seasons
2018-19: 100/100
2019-20: 100/100
2020-21: 100/100
2021-22: 100/100
Best. Player. On. Earth. pic.twitter.com/FUoQOpj13b – 8:40 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
ANTETOKOUNMPO, DONČIĆ, JOKIĆ, BOOKER & TATUM SELECTED TO 2021-22 ALL-NBA 1ST TEAM.
All-NBA 2nd Team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Steph Curry & DeRozan.
All-NBA 3rd Team: Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young & Pascal Siakam.
Congrats, @Pascal Siakam. #Raptors #RTZ #NBA – 8:40 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis, Luka and Jokic continue their dominance #NBA75
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
All-NBA First Team:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum – 8:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis the only player with the maximum 100 first-team All-NBA votes. Jokic and Luka Doncic both got 88. – 8:32 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA 2021-22 All-NBA Teams:
First: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum.
Second: Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Ja Morant.
Third: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/pzu22RtRqv – 8:30 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 All-NBA Teams
First: Luka, Booker, Tatum, Giannis, Jokic
Second: Morant, Curry, DeRozan, Durant, Embiid
Third: Trae, CP3, LeBron, Siakam, Towns – 8:30 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces All-NBA:
First Team: Antetokounmpo (MIL), Booker (PHX), Dončić (DAL), Jokić (DEN), Tatum (BOS)
Second Team: Curry (GS), DeRozan (CHI), Durant (BKN), Embiid (PHI), Morant (MEM)
Third Team: Towns (MIN), James (LAL), Paul (PHX), Young (ATL), Siakam (TOR) – 8:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 All-NBA teams:
First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum
Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan
Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam – 8:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The 2021-22 All-NBA First Team:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
-Devin Booker (Phoenix)
-Luka Dončić (Dallas)
-Nikola Jokić (Denver)
-Jayson Tatum (Boston) pic.twitter.com/WNZ3WmBlI7 – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again a part of the all-NBA first team. – 8:27 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
First Team All-NBA is Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. – 8:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has been named to first team All-NBA alongside Giannis, Doncic, Jokic, and Booker. – 8:26 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Predictions for tonight’s All-NBA reveal:
1ST TEAM
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
2ND TEAM
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Kevin Durant
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
3RD TEAM
Chris Paul
Trae Young
LeBron James
Pascal Siakam
Karl-Anthony Towns – 4:43 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Of NBA’s 10 highest-paid players, just 1 player is still playing: Stephen Curry, who makes a league-high $45.7M. The other nine are Wall ($44.3M), Harden ($44.3M), Westbrook ($44.2), Durant ($42M), James ($41.1), George ($39.3M), Leonard ($39.3), Giannis ($39.3M), Lillard ($39.3) – 1:13 PM
But what could have caused such a definitive proclamation from the Greek Freak? Restaurant prices, apparently. Giannis was caught for an ambush interview as he and his family were leaving Catch restaurant in LA on Wednesday. While the Bucks star admitted he did enjoy the meal, he quickly quipped that the final tally on his bill was not to his liking. “It was incredible. Expensive, expensive. This city is not for me,” said Giannis after his meal at Catch LA. -via Clutch Points / May 27, 2022