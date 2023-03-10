Los Angeles’ Gets Two-Part Series Finale; Sets Wrap-Up Special – The Hamden Journal

NCIS: Los Angeles is expanding its series finale to two episodes. The double series ender will air Sunday, May 14 at 10 PM, the date previously announced as the series finale, and Sunday, May 21 at 9 PM on CBS. Following the May 21st episode, CBS will air A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles an Entertainment Tonight special that takes a look back at the past 14 years of the series.

“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet,” said showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill. “We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful.”

In the May 14 episode, “New Beginnings Part 1”, when an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s sister interviews for medical school and Sam encourages his father to take part in the drug trial.

In “New Beginnings, Part 2”, the NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons.

Both episodes will air on CBS and will be available for streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier hosts A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles special from Paramount Studios where NCIS: Los Angeles filmed for 14 years.

The one-hour special features footage and interviews with NCIS: LA cast members from the past 14 years, including current exclusive interviews, favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the Entertainment Tonight vault.

NCIS: Los Angeles, which will have aired 322 episodes including the series finale, is going out on a high note. The show is averaging 6.08 million viewers and is the top scripted program in its Sunday 10 PM time period.

The NCIS spinoff is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets. Armed with the latest in high-tech gear and regularly sent into life-threatening situations, this tight-knit unit relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney star.

R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, Andrew Bartels, and Shane Brennan, who created the series, all serve as executive producers. NCIS: Los Angeles is produced by CBS Studios.