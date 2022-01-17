Los Angeles ER nurse Sandra Shells dies after attack near Union Station

The Los Angeles nurse who was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a homeless man near the city’s Union Station has died from her injuries, reports said Sunday.

Sandra Shells, who was believed to be in her 60s or 70s, worked at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, according to the Los Angeles Times. The hospital remembered Shells as a tireless worker who will “always be remembered as a ‘kind, compassionate and giving nurse.’”

The attack occurred just after 5 a.m. at a bus stop on E. Chavez Avenue, Fox 11 reported. The nurse was reportedly struck in the head and fell to the ground. The station reported that she was rushed to the same hospital where she worked to undergo brain surgery.

Kerry Bell, 48, was arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder, the Times reported. ABC 7 reported that Bell was nabbed sleeping near the site of the attack.The paper, citing police, said his bail was set at $2 million.

“As a frontline essential worker, she helped save countless lives throughout the pandemic and it is a heartbreaking loss to lose a hero,” Hilda Solis, the Los Angeles County supervisor said in a statement.