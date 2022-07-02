Los Angeles Dodgers Peanut-Pitching Vendor Can’t Pitch Peanuts – The Hamden Journal

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t saying “Nuts to you.” They just want peanut-loving fans to be safe when they get their goobers, or so they claim.

Vendor Roger Owens, known for his talent of pitching peanuts to fans at games, has now been barred by his employer, Levy Restaurants, from tossing the bags at fans.

Owens told the Los Angeles Times that Levy Restaurants cited fan safety as its reason for the ban.

The peanut-pitching Owens isn’t just any vendor. He once appeared on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show to showcase his skills. He’s been a vendor since 1962 at the Stadium, and is as much a part of the show as what happens on the field.

Still, he isn’t challenging the ruling, saying he doesn’t want to “pick a fight” with Levy.