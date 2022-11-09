Los Angeles Dodgers open as World Series favorite for 2023

The MLB season wrapped up less than a week ago with the Houston Astros winning the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. While last season is still fresh in our minds, oddsmakers have already moved on to next season by posting World Series odds for 2023. Despite the Astros winning it all, they weren’t installed as favorites for next season.

Dodgers open as World Series favorites

For the fourth consecutive season, the Los Angeles Dodgers open the offseason as the betting favorites to win the World Series.

Los Angeles has made the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons, winning at least 91 games in every normal season during that stretch. They’ve eclipsed 100 wins in four of the last five 162-game seasons. However, they’ve only won one World Series during that time. It came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and plenty of people have put some kind of asterisk on that championship due to the circumstances.

This past season, they won 111 games and finished with the best record in baseball during the regular season. They were dominant, but once again, they fell short in the playoffs. They lost to the San Diego Padres in four games in the NLDS. Despite that, the Dodgers open at +500 to win the World Series. That makes them a clear betting favorite heading into the offseason.

Astros lead the rest of the pack, but uncertain offseason awaits

The Houston Astros just won the World Series and while they’re not the betting favorites to repeat, they’re certainly one of the top contenders. Houston is +700 to win the World Series, the second best odds of any team.

Justin Verlander just opted out of his player option, so he’s a free agent. He might still return, but even if he doesn’t, Houston put their pitching depth on display en route to winning the World Series. With or without the likely Cy Young winner, Houston should be right in the mix again.

Pending massive free agents is a common theme amongst some of the top contenders. The Dodgers might lose Trea Turner. As mentioned above, the Astros could lose Verlander. The Atlanta Braves have the third best odds at +800, but they might lose Dansby Swanson.

At +900, the New York Yankees have the fourth best odds. Aaron Judge’s status looms large. If he signs with another team, the Yankees become a lot less appealing of a bet. The same could be said about the Mets, who currently have 10-to-1 odds. Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract, as did Chris Bassitt. Brandon Nimmo is a free agent as well.

If these teams lose their stars who are testing free agency, they likely won’t stand pat. Where would they pivot too? It might be smartest to wait to see how the offseason unfolds, but by doing that, you might lose some potential value in the process.

Current World Series odds

