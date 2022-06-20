Los Angeles Dodgers acquire OF Trayce Thompson from Detroit Tigers after Mookie Betts injury

The Detroit Tigers traded outfielder Trayce Thompson to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, according to persons familiar with the transaction, as Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts landed on the injured list with a cracked right rib.

Upon learning Betts will miss at least a couple weeks, the Dodgers began searching for a right-handed bat as a short-term replacement in the outfield. He suffered the injury in the first inning of last Wednesday’s game.

Thompson is the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

In return, the Tigers received cash considerations.

Thompson, who was going to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract with the Tigers in a couple days, hit .299 with eight home runs, seven walks and 30 strikeouts in 25 games for Class AAA Toledo. The 31-year-old also played 16 games for Class AAA El Paso.

For both squads, he hit .305 with 17 homers and a 1.086 OPS in 41 games.

Before joining the Tigers, Thompson competed in six MLB games for the San Diego Padres and recorded one hit in 14 at-bats

Thompson has 223 games of MLB experience — with a .205 batting average and a .280 on-base percentage — across six seasons for the Chicago White Sox (2015, 2018), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-17), Oakland Athletics (2018), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Padres (2022).

He did not reach the big leagues with the Tigers.

The Tigers signed Thompson to a minor-league deal May 19 for organizational depth. He elected free agency May 14 after he was designated for assignment May 10 by the Padres.

