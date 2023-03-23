Los Angeles date night goes sideways when armed man sneaks up behind couple with gun drawn: ‘We’re all fed up’

A Los Angeles couple on a date were held up at gunpoint in a caught-on-video robbery – and the thief mugged another person just an hour later, cops said.

“The Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Division Robbery detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for two robberies,” the LAPD said in a press release.

The department also posted video of the March 15 incident.

In the video, the suspect can be seen sneaking up behind two individuals as they walk through a parking lot before the thief pulls out a gun and points it at the pair.

The LAPD is searching for a suspect they say robbed two people at gunpoint last week.

The couple was on a date in front of Jaragua, a Salvadoran restaurant in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to KTLA .

“Obviously they were scared, traumatized, can’t walk in the neighborhood,” the restaurant’s owner told KTLA.

LA police believe the suspect, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black high-top shoes, possibly tactical boots, and black or gray gloves, robbed another individual an hour later about 2 miles away.

The suspect is described as a Black male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 180 to 190 pounds and between the age of 30 to 35. He is said to have black hair and brown eyes.

“I think we’re all fed up with this,” the restaurant owner said.

“We used to be a community where you could walk your dog, you could go out with kids, you could go to dinner with your loved ones. We have to do something about it now.”