Los Angeles County Pauses Universal Indoor Masking Mandate – The Hamden Journal

“While hospitalizations and cases are still elevated, we’re relieved to see declines across these two metrics,” said Los Angeles County Director of Public Health today. “There has been a fairly steady decline in cases since July 23, potentially signaling an end to this current surge.”

The county entered the CDC’s “high” level of transmission two weeks ago, which was the beginning of the watch period for a masking mandate, which ended today. One key metric in the CDC evaluation was the number of hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. For the past two weeks, it has been over 10, which is the CDC threashhold between high and medium. Today, Ferrer announced that the county had determined it had fallen to 9.7 admissions per 100,000.

Given that the numbers are down, Ferrer said, “we will be pausing out universal indoor mask mandate.”

“We’re hopeful that the [hospital] admission rate remains under 10 for the next few days.”