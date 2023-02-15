Los Angeles Chinatown restaurant asks for help after being hit with $13,000 gas bill

[Source]

A Chinatown restaurant in Los Angeles is asking for support after they received a gas bill exceeding $13,000.

In an interview with NBC4, Judy Chen, the owner of Hop Woo BBQ and Seafood Restaurant on 845 N Broadway, said she might have to close down her family business due to their latest SoCalGas bill.

According to Chen, the restaurant has been in business for over 30 years. Chen has been running the restaurant alone after her husband recently died.

She noted that their usual gas bill is between $5,000 to $6,000.

Chen’s daughter, Mary, has reportedly posted a photo of the restaurant’s gas bill on social media to ask for help from friends and family. They also hope for more support from the public to help pay it down.

Last month, SoCal Gas reportedly warned its consumers that “January bills are likely to be shockingly high” due to “an unprecedented cold snap across the nation.”

Gas companies have been blaming the surge in prices on a volatile wholesale market as consumers across the state see a substantial increase in monthly gas bills.

The utilities company shared programs to help customers struggling with high bills.

The programs, which are eligible to customers depending on their income and the number of people in their household, offer a one-time grant for the amount of a bill — which only applies to bills up to $100 — or the option to receive 20% off monthly bills.

