Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Los Angeles Chargers:

Round 1 (No. 17 overall) – Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College: Strong as an ox (combine-high 32 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press) but with light feet, Johnson can line up at guard or tackle. Whether he goes inside or mans right tackle opposite last year’s first-rounder, stellar LT Rashawn Slater, budding superstar QB Justin Herbert and an offense that likes to sling the rock are thankful beneficiaries. Draft tracker

Round 3 (79) – JT Woods, S, Baylor: Another Baylor blazer (4.36 speed), look for him to sub in on passing downs given he’s also a pretty good ball hawk (8 INTs over the past two seasons). Draft tracker

Round 4 (123) – Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Round 5 (160) – Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

Round 6 (195) – Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

Round 6 (214, compensatory) – Ja’Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest

Round 7 (236)

Round 7 (260, compensatory)

Los Angeles Chargers’ last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 13 overall): Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

2020 (No. 6 overall): Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

2019 (No. 28 overall): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

2018 (No. 17 overall): Derwin James, S, Florida State

2017 (No. 7 overall): Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

