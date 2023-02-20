TORRANCE, Calif. — Los Angeles Bishop David O’Connell’s suspected killer “walked his dog,” neighbors told The Post .

Police arrested a suspect early Monday in O’Connell’s brutal Saturday murder, but did not immediately name him.

Neighbor Francisco Medina, who lives two houses down from the possible suspect, said dozens of squad cars rushed his usually quiet block in Torrance, Calif. around 4:15 a.m. this morning.

The standoff lasted a few hours and Medina, 74, said he heard cops shout the suspect’s first name into his home, saying “Carlos, Come outside!”

The suspect’s wife was the bishop’s dog walker, according to Medina, who said the alleged killer also occasionally walked the cleric’s dog.





Bishop David O’Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attending a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. AP





Candles and messages are left near O’Connell’s residence in Hacienda Heights, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 19. AP

Medina said the suspect specifically told him once that the dog belonged to the bishop and that his wife took care of the dog. Carlos also told Francisco his wife had worked for the bishop for at least a decade.

“To me he was a good guy,” Medina said. “He told me he used to work for a pop corn factory a long time ago, but then he got hurt.”

Another neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as Britney, told The Post the suspect had been especially chatty last week.

“It’s definitely a shock because I didn’t think this of him,” Britney said. “I would see him here all the time, working on his truck, organizing things and planting. He was always around, so I don’t think he worked.

“Every time you would see him, his wife was not too far away,” she said

O’Connell, 69, was gunned down in his own home Saturday just before 1 p.m.





A forensic investigator leaves the home of O’Connell in Hacienda Heights, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. AP

The Irish native and beloved clergyman was shot in the upper torso, authorities said, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Early indications showed no signs of forced entry into the Catholic archdiocese-owned home, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. A motive for the murder has not been established at this time.