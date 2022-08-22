Lori Vallow’s Son Confronts His Mom in the Trailer for Netflix’s Sins of our Mother

“I’m not good, Mom.”

Colby Ryan opens the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary series Sins of our Mother, which E! News can exclusively reveal, with questions for his mother Lori Vallow.

“Are you sorry for me,” he asks her over the phone, “or are you sorry for my siblings?”

Sins of our Mother tells the heartbreaking and incomprehensible story of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell, who were both indicted for first-degree murder in June 2021 in the deaths of Lori’s children Tylee, 17 and JJ, 7.

Lori was also later indicted on one charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder in connection to the death of her late husband Charles Vallow and a separate first-degree murder charge for Daybell’s ex-wife Tammy Daybell, who both died in 2019.

The twisted story of Lori and the destruction of her family is made even more inconceivable for the simple fact that nobody ever saw it coming. As Colby tells his mother in the trailer, “I would have never thought you would have ever done something like this.”

Sins of our Mother attempts to get to the bottom of how a seemingly dedicated wife and mother ended up in prison for allegedly murdering two of her own children.

“Honestly, Lori and Charles looked like they had the ideal marriage,” a voice in the trailer says. “But her beliefs had become a lot more extreme. After she met Chad Daybell, she changed.”

Lori’s story shifts upon meeting Chad, who believes there will be an apocalypse and the people that are righteous will survive. According to a voice in the trailer, Chad “can distinguish evil spirits from good spirits.”

Eventually, Lori seemed to be under Chad’s spell, but Colby doesn’t let his mother off the hook, saying in the trailer, “My mom was just playing every card on everybody.”

“Lori Vallow has many faces. That of a mother, sister, wife….and liar,” Sins of our Mother director Skye Borgman exclusively told E! News. “I don’t know if we will ever know exactly what motivated Lori to commit such unspeakable crimes. But to formulate any answer we must look at Lori through the eyes of the people who knew her best.”

All three episodes of Sins of our Mother premiere Sept. 14 on Netflix.

