Lori Vallow’s pal says she believed nephew was member of Hitler’s regime

A friend of “Doomsday mom” Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell, who are accused of killing her two children, testified about the couple’s disturbing beliefs, including that Vallow Daybell’s former nephew-in-law was part of Adolf Hitler’s regime in a past life.

During day four of the explosive double murder trial Thursday, Melanie Gibb told the jury about the Daybells’ belief that they were leaders of the 144,000, a holy group referenced in the Bible that would carry out missions when Christ returns.

Gibb reiterated the couple’s beliefs that evil spirits would possess people, which prosecutors said led to the slayings of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, in September 2019.

As Gibb recalled the couple’s disturbing ideas, she noted that they believed Vallow Daybell’s former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux, was also possessed by evil, upgrading his status from “dark” to a former member of Hitler’s inner group.

“She said [Boudreaux] was dark and had an evil spirit in him,” Gibb recalled about one of her conversations with Vallow.

“So it evolved. I believe he was dark from the beginning … then he became a very high-level dark. The darkness kind of evolved … and then he supposedly was part of Hitler’s group during that regime,” she added, noting the couple’s belief in reincarnation.

Gibb noted that along with the children and Boudreaux, Vallow Daybell believed her brother, ex-husband and members of his family were all possessed by evil.

The testimony comes just days after Boudreaux took the stand Monday, breaking down in tears as he testified that his aunt became obsessed with her religious views and her new husband, Daybell.





Gibb said Vallow Daybell had first opened up to her about her strange beliefs in January 2019, telling her that Daybell believed her then-husband Charles was “taken over by an evil spirit.”

Vallow Daybell also allegedly confessed to having dreams that her then-husband and Daybell’s wife would die, allowing them to be together, predicting that Charles would be killed in “an accident” because he was possessed.

“She would either have what she would call revelation about different experiences with Charles … her experiences with Chad … how she envisioned getting together, that their spouses would pass away,” Gibb said. “That was revealed to them, that their spouses were going to pass away.”





Vallow and Daybell are accused of killing her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, in 2019. AP

“Because Charles was dark, he would need to pass away,” Gibb added.

Charles was shot and killed by Vallow’s brother, who claimed self-defense, in Arizona in July 2019. Vallow Daybell is facing charges relating to the case, to which she has pleaded not guilty.

Daybell’s former wife, Tammy, was believed to have died of natural causes in October 2019, but police now believe Vallow and Daybell had a hand in her death as they eloped two weeks later.