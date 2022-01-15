Lori Loughlin’s home robbed of $1 million in jewelry

Actress Lori Loughlin, 57, was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry at her Los Angeles-area home. (Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

January has been a difficult month for actress Lori Loughlin.

The Los Angeles-area home of Loughlin, 57, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 58, was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry in a break-in, according to reports. The news comes less than a week after the death of Loughlin’s dear friend and Full House co-star, Bob Saget.

TMZ is reporting that the robbery occurred on January 3 when burglars smashed a bedroom window to gain entry into the home. Nobody was home at the time, and the break-in was later discovered by a housekeeper. Surveillance cameras revealed that the thieves dressed in all black and wore masks over their faces as they stole Loughlin’s jewelry box, which was filled with the pricey baubles.

While police were not sure if Loughlin and Giannulli’s home was specifically targeted, they do believe the heist was carried out by a South American burglary crew that travels into the country and quickly leaves, according to TMZ.

In response to the burglary, representatives for Loughlin told TMZ that the actress is “thankful no one was hurt,” and that Saget’s recent passing puts the incident into perspective for her.

“She says material stuff isn’t the most important thing in life, it’s family and love,” TMZ reported.

It’s been a challenging week for Loughlin. On Monday, she released a statement regarding the death of Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday afternoon.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family,” Loughlin told Yahoo Entertainment. “I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, and the cause and manner of Saget’s death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Loughlin rose to stardom as Aunt Becky on Full House, starring alongside Saget from 1988 to 1995. They reprised their roles for the Netflix reboot Fuller House, and Saget even publicly stood by Loughlin during the 2019 college admissions scandal.

“And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her,” Saget said in 2020. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Saget was laid to rest at a private funeral on Friday in Los Angeles. Loughlin was present, as were her Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. Comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin and Jeff Ross were also present.