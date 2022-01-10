Lori Loughlin and more ‘Full House’ stars remember Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s Full House co-stars are mourning the loss of their friend. Lori Loughlin released a statement on Monday, one day after the comedian was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family,” the actress tells Yahoo Entertainment. “I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Lori Loughlin, here with Bob Saget in 2008, honors her late co-star. (Photo: Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky, starred alongside Saget on the sitcom from 1988 to 1995. They reprised their roles for the Netflix reboot Fuller House. The two forged a lifetime friendship with the actor publicly standing by Loughlin amid the 2019 college admissions scandal.

“And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her,” Saget said in 2020. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Most of Saget’s Full House family weighed in after news broke of his death. Jodie Sweetin, who played his on-screen daughter on the show, broke her silence on Monday and shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was,” she wrote on Monday along with a series of photos. “One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you’. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…'”

Sweetin remembered “talking comedy bits” with the actor and how she spent weekends with him and his three daughters.

“Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far,” she continued. “He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too. I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever’. And he was.”

Sweetin said she will “tell an inappropriate joke” at Saget’s funeral as he “would’ve wanted that.” She concluded her tribute with an iconic Full House line: “But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude.”

John Stamos shared another statement on Monday on behalf of his Full House cast.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob,” he wrote. “He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen released a joint statement about Saget’s passing.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” they said on Monday. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Stamos initially wrote on Sunday he was “gutted” and in “complete and utter shock.”

Candace Cameron Bure added that 35 years together wasn’t long enough.

Dave Coulier shared a photo with his longtime friend.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed; however, police told Yahoo detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

