Lori Harvey Reveals She ‘Almost Got Married Very Young’ And Now Dates On Her ‘Terms’

Lori Harvey recently got real about dating.

On the latest episode of Bumble’s YouTube interview series “Luv2SeeIt,” the 25-year-old model told Teyana Taylor about how a pivotal experience early on changed her approach to love and commitment.

“I almost got married very young,” Harvey said. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”

From then on, the SKN founder said she began dating on her own terms. “If it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on,” she said.

Harvey got engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay in 2017. Her stepfather, Steve Harvey, announced the engagement on his Twitter page.

On the episode of “Luv2SeeIt,” Harvey compared her mindset now, as a 25-year-old, to her perspective as an engaged 20-year-old.

“Two different mindsets. Like, I don’t even know her anymore,” she said. “She’s not here anymore. This is who we’re dealing with today.”

During the candid conversation, Harvey also shared her dating red flags. “If you are too close to your exes, that’s a red flag,” she said. “Cordial? OK.” But she also said she thinks having beef with a former partner is also a red flag “because that gets messy.”

As for green flags, Harvey said she values transparency in a partner, saying it took her a while to become a good communicator in relationships.

“I was actually a horrible communicator,” she explained. “I just didn’t realize that it was that bad, but I learned. It’s something that I’ve been actively working on.”

When asked to name makes her feel powerful in a relationship, Harvey spoke about the idea of “not compromising.”

“Not compromising my values, my standards, and my requirements,” she said. “I think it just also depends on where you guys are at in that stage of the relationship because sometimes you just have to make sure that you’re giving it to the right person.”

She says she’s in a place where she’s “not doing anything that would compromise (her) peace and happiness.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey (Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic)

Harvey was most recently linked to actor Michael B. Jordan. The couple went Instagram official in January 2021 (though they’ve both scrubbed all photos of each other from their accounts) and made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Steve Harvey confirmed the couple had broken up after a year and a half of dating on a June episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

“I wish (Jordan) well,” he said. “I’m team Lori one thousand percent. She’s my daughter, I love her, I support her.”