Loretta Lynn buried in family cemetery, public memorial planned

Country music icon Loretta Lynn was buried in her family’s cemetery on her Hurricane Mills estate Friday morning.

The private ceremony of about 100 guests took place in the town she bought in the 1960s after achieving worldwide fame with “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Lynn died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. She left instructions for her funeral ceremonies, including plans for a large memorial where fans will be invited.

“A public memorial is being planned,” family spokesperson Ebie McFarland said. “The family did have a private ceremony Friday with no other details available to share at this time.”

McFarland said details about the public ceremony will be released soon.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is one of the largest campgrounds in the state and draws streams of tourists throughout the year to the rural expanse, where she built an event center and other attractions. She owns roughly 3,500 acres in Humphreys County, Tennessee.

Lynn lived in the estate’s mansion until 1988 before turning it into a tourist center and moving into a smaller house on the property. She also built a museum and replica of the Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, cabin where she grew up for tourists to visit.

In April, Lynn transferred a Nashville property she purchased in 1972 to her daughter and fellow country-music singer Patsy Lynn Russell, according to Davidson County property records. The home in the 200 block of 24th Avenue N., near Music Row, is worth about $1 million.

