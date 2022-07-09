‘Lord of the Rings’ Stars Reunited in Denver and a Fan Detailed Every Moment

It wasn’t only a memorable dinner for “Lord of the Rings” castmates and longtime friends Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

The four actors, who portrayed hobbits in the franchise, recently reunited — and let’s just say a fan was definitely “dropping eaves.”

“Lord of the Rings” fan Cam Olsen and his wife were seated next to Wood and Astin while at dinner last week and posted about it on Twitter.

“My wife and I are out to dinner and we just were seated next to Elijah Wood and Sean Astin. I’m going to respect their space and not bother them, and playing it cool and all, but I’m definitely geeking out,” Olsen tweeted, adding in follow-up tweets, “We’re eating first dinner next to Frodo and Sam.” (Wood portrayed Frodo Baggins, while Astin was Samwise Gamgee.)

But more was to come.

He continued to give a play-by-play and expressed his excitement when Boyd, who played Pippin, and Monaghan, known as Merry, arrived.

“MERRY AND PIPPEN ARE HERE!” he wrote. “I will respect them and not bother them but I’m dying inside.”

Related video: Sean Astin recalls getting tattoos with his ‘Lord of the Rings’ co-stars

He continued tweeting, “They just asked the waitress for a photo of the four of them and I definitely leaned in and photo bombed it. I couldn’t resist.”

Olsen then shared a sly snapshot he took of the four actors next to him, writing, “I couldn’t help it. On the way out I thanked them for their labor in bringing LOTR to life. They were so kind and I shook Sean Astin’s hand. I experienced the Shire tonight and loved it.”

Coincidentally, Monoghan posted the photo on his Instagram, and even called out Olsen.

“More nights of stories that will have to die with the shire folk,” he wrote in the caption. “Great food great wine. Plots and schemes for a future involving hobbits. (Also epic photo bomb thanks friend!)”

Days later, the actor posted a side-by-side of Olsen’s photo with a “Lord of the Rings” still. They were also all sitting in the same positions as the the movie pic.

Story continues

“Life continuing to imitate art,” Monoghan captioned his Instagram post.

In an interview with NBC Denver affiliate 9 News, Olsen recounted the experience.

“I was hearing them count down,” he recalled of the actors asking for a photo. “One, two, and at two I was like ‘Imma do it’ and that’s the moment where (my wife) is saying ‘don’t’ and I am turning around to smile at them.”

As for the attention that his Twitter thread received, he added, “I was just throwing it out there for my sake, my immediate friends and family to see that. (I) didn’t think any of them would believe me anyways, so it kind of all worked out having that photobomb.”

The news station noted that the actors were in Denver for Fan Expo. The convention’s Instagram posted a photo of the four stars holding crochet versions of their “Lord of the Rings” characters.

The actors starred in all three of the films, which were released in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Wood reprised his role as Frodo in the 2012 prequel “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.”

Related: