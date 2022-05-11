‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Picked Up To Series At NBC – The Hamden Journal

George Lopez and his daughter Mayan are making NBC their home.

The network has picked up multi-camera comedy Lopez Vs. Lopez to series.

It comes after the network picked up Quantum Leap – its only drama pilot in fall consideration – to series last week. The move leaves question marks over Hungry, the food issues single-camera comedy starring Modern Family’s Ariel Winter and exec produced by Demi Lovato.

Lopez Vs. Lopez, which comes from The Conners duo Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez star alongside Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Matt Shively with Laci Mosley and and Kiran Deol recurring.

No decision has been made as to whether it will launch in the fall or midseason.

Written by Wolfe, a co-EP of The Conners, with Helford, exec producer and showrunner of the ABC series, supervising. Helford co-created ABC’s George Lopez sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 2002. Wolfe and Helford will both exec produce with George Lopez and 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman. Mayan Lopez is a producer.

Helford’s Mohawk Productions produces with Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts. Universal Television is the studio.

The project originated with Wolfe, a Salvadoran-American writer, who came up with the idea and worked on it with George and Mayan Lopez. Helford helped connect Wolfe with the Lopezes and has been involved in the project in a supporting role.