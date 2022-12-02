‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Gets Full-Season Order At NBC – The Hamden Journal

‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Gets Full-Season Order At NBC – Deadline

NBC has ordered an additional nine episodes of its new comedy series Lopez vs Lopez, bringing the first season total to 22 episodes.

This makes it two-for-two, with both new scripted series which premiered on NBC this fall getting full-season orders. Lopez vs. Lopez joins drama Quantum Leap which received a Back 9 pickup in October. 

Lopez Vs. Lopez, which comes from The Conners duo Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. Starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, the comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.

Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal also star.

The freshman series has the strongest English-dominant Hispanic index among the major four broadcast networks and is the No. 1 NBC comedy launch on Peacock, according to the network.

The show’s pilot episode is up to a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.6 million viewers on linear and digital viewing.

Creator/showrunner Debby Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman.

Lopez vs Lopez is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.