Looking at LBs, Kearse signs, WR gets first draft visit invite

Micah Parsons was a revelation in his rookie season, but he can’t do it alone. The Cowboys are expected to beef up their linebacker corps either in free agency or the draft, but the team has a recent history of getting it wrong with first-round defenders. We’re sorting through the class to see who would be a stellar fit for the star, just as the defense’s leader seems ready to pass the torch.

Elsewhere, Jayron Kearse makes it official, the Cowboys fill their final coaching staff opening, and the first of 30 official prospect visits is apparently on the books. We look at an intriguing edge rusher coming out of the SEC, examine which Cowboys will be expected to step up into larger roles in 2022, and prepare for a new next-door neighbor at AT&T Stadium. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Cowboys Draft Digest: As the NFL continues to evolve, so does the linebacker position :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

The linebacker position has become the running back of the defense in that only the generational ones deserve something beyond a first contract. So even though Dallas has Micah Parsons, they can always use more linebacker depth. Nakobe Dean is the obvious name here, but Alabama’s Christian Harris, Utah’s Devin Lloyd, Wyoming’s Chad Muma, and Dean’s Bulldogs teammate Quay Walker could be in play if the Cowboys choose to wait a bit on draft day.

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go top three in Round 1 :: NFL.com

Link

Draft analyst Chad Reuter goes four rounds deep in this exercise, selecting Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean for the Cowboys in the first. He likes North Carolina guard Joshua Ezeudu in the second, Virginia Tech edge rusher Amaré Barno in the third, and Cincinnati receiver Alec Pierce in the fourth.

DeMarcus Lawrence: ‘a no-brainer’ decision to stay with Cowboys, wants Micah Parsons to take next step :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The edge rusher reveals that he wanted to be “a Cowboy for life” so he can end his career where it started as a rookie out of Boise State. Already taking part in captains’ workouts at The Star, Lawrence has all but conceded the reins of the defense to Micah Parsons. “He’s our mike linebacker and he can tell us whatever the hell he wants to tell us, and we’ve got to abide by it. Once he figures that out, I feel like he’ll be a great leader, and he’ll really be running the show.”

The Cowboys history of first-round defensive flops prove how lucky they are to have Micah Parsons :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The Cowboys hit the lottery with Micah Parsons. But historically, when they go defense in the first round, it rarely goes that well. Sadly, there are more Taco Charltons, Morris Claibornes, and Bobby Carpenters in the Dallas history books than there are DeMarcus Wares.

In need of an edge, Cowboys may be interested in Ole Miss’ Sam Williams skill set :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Despite signing Dante Fowler, retaining Dorance Armstrong, and having Micah Parsons as an edge-rush threat, the Cowboys may still be looking to beef up their stash of defensive ends. The Ole Miss prospect has great bend and uses his leverage well, but hasn’t shown he can play standing up and could stand to be more explosive. He might be worth a third-round flier.

Updates: Cowboys officially sign Jayron Kearse :: The Mothership

Link

Last season’s leading tackler made it legally binding on Friday, putting pen to paper on his two-year contract worth up to a reported $11 million. Punter Bryan Anger and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins also inked their deals to close out out the work week.

9 Cowboys who will have much bigger roles in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

It’s step-up time for several Cowboys players who are suddenly being thrust into the spotlight after key departures. Dorance Armstrong, CeeDee Lamb, Terence Steele, and Michael Gallup, you’re the man now. Also expect to see youngsters like Tony Pollard, Kelvin Joseph, Neville Gallimore, and Osa Odighizuwa have increased roles.

2022 NFL free agency grades for all 16 NFC teams :: Pro Football Focus

Link

The outlet gives the Cowboys a “below average” score for an offseason that has been more about losses and damage limitation than bolstering the roster. They’ve re-signed a handful of players from last season, but haven’t done much that could be classified as an improvement.

Cowboys round out special teams staff with new assistant for John Fassel :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Rayna Stewart played safety for five NFL seasons before becoming a coach. After 12 years on both pro and college sidelines, he’s found himself in Dallas. He’ll look to improve upon a 2021 campaign with the Packers special teams unit that has been called “disastrous.”

Cowboys set first official visit with draft target WR Treylon Burks :: The Landry Hat

Link

With just 30 official prospect visits to use, the Cowboys will need to be judicious about who is worth bringing into the facility. Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks has received the team’s first invitation. He’s a yards-after-catch prodigy and even lined up at running back a few times for the Razorbacks, making him an interesting possibility for Kellen Moore.

National Medal of Honor breaks ground in Arlington :: The Mothership

Link

To celebrate National Medal of Honor Day, Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones helped break ground on a state of the art museum that will honor the 3,511 recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor in combat. The museum will be within walking distance of AT&T Stadium.

